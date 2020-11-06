Dennis Fairall Death -Dead : Legendary Dennis Fairall has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 6, 2020
0 Comment

Dennis Fairall Death -Dead : Legendary Dennis Fairall has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Legendary Dennis Fairall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.

“Windsor Lancers on Twitter: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the legendary Dennis Fairall. The impact he had on our student-athletes, the community, and the entire #LancerFamily was extraordinary. RIP Big Dawg”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.