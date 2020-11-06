Dennis Fairall Death -Dead : Legendary Dennis Fairall has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Legendary Dennis Fairall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 6, 2020.
“Windsor Lancers on Twitter: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the legendary Dennis Fairall. The impact he had on our student-athletes, the community, and the entire #LancerFamily was extraordinary. RIP Big Dawg”
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the legendary Dennis Fairall. The impact he had on our student-athletes, the community, and the entire #LancerFamily was extraordinary. RIP Big Dawg💙💛https://t.co/eNnccH3eMI
— Windsor Lancers (@WindsorLancers) November 6, 2020
Tributes
Our condolences to the family and friends of 'Big Dawg' Dennis Fairall. Our thoughts are with the @WindsorLancers and with all of the lives he touched in his life and career https://t.co/qEcN4OXMFa
— U SPORTS (@USPORTSca) November 6, 2020
Some sad news to share. The Windsor Essex County Sports Hall of Fame is reporting the passing of legendary @WindsorLancers coach Dennis Fairall. #cklw @AM800News pic.twitter.com/TYzbQhEDcd
— Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) November 6, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.