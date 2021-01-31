Dennis Gardner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dennis Gardner has Died.

Dennis Gardner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.

PrideSTAR EMS, Inc. 17h  · We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dennis Gardner. Dennis was a legend in the Greater Lowell EMS community. We were fortunate to have Dennis finish his EMS career with us. His commitment to patients, community, and country was unmatched. RIP Uncle Denny. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gardner family.

