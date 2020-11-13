Svsu Suicide – Dennis Gray Death -Dead-Obituaries : Professor Dennis Gray of Svsu has Died From Suicide

Professor Dennis Gray of Saginaw Valley State University has died, according to a statement posted online on November 13.  2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Terrible…I feel so bad for everyone involved sad day for SVSU & the family and friends of Dr. Dennis Gray. Please check on your loved ones, with the seasonal changes and holidays coming up this can be a rough time of year for many.

Posted by Ariel Duffiney on Friday, November 13, 2020

Cause of Death is Suicide 

 

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Let’s not forget about another pandemic happening right now. A mental health one. Please check on people around you and…

Posted by Julie Gerow on Friday, November 13, 2020

Amanda Thiel wrote 
It makes me so sad that someone can feel so hopeless that they take their own life. To feel like that must be hell.

Marcia Rethman Solak wrote 
Omg I didn’t know it had ended like this…. so very sad.
Prayers for Dr Gray and all who loved him

Barbara L. Sleeper wrote 
Thank you, Dennis! I have been so worried about Shirley. That much fluid is mindboggling. I’m glad she has gotten rid of it. Hope she gets better quickly and can go home. Tell her I am happy to hear the good news and I love her!

