Svsu Suicide Dennis Gray Death –Dead-Obituaries : Professor Dennis Gray of Svsu has Died From Suicide
Terrible…I feel so bad for everyone involved 😥😭 sad day for SVSU & the family and friends of Dr. Dennis Gray. Please…
Posted by Ariel Duffiney on Friday, November 13, 2020
Cause of Death is Suicide
And with as close as our campus is if it effects one of us it effects all of us. We’re a small school. Also can you start taking mental health seriously and hire more staff for the counseling center that are competent please.
— Brandi BSW (@brandilynreiser) November 13, 2020
Prayers for the repose of the soul of a local college professor who took his own life on the local campus this morning. After many hours of talking with police, he took his own life. Pray for the community of @SVSU as well.
— St.-Elect Derek (@CathoConser) November 13, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Let’s not forget about another pandemic happening right now. A mental health one. Please check on people around you and…
Posted by Julie Gerow on Friday, November 13, 2020
Amanda Thiel wrote
It makes me so sad that someone can feel so hopeless that they take their own life. To feel like that must be hell.
Marcia Rethman Solak wrote
Omg I didn’t know it had ended like this…. so very sad.
Prayers for Dr Gray and all who loved him
Barbara L. Sleeper wrote
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.