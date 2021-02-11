Dennis Green Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former boys basketball head coach Dennis Green has Died.

former boys basketball head coach Dennis Green has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

⚔️ Sadly, former boys basketball head coach Dennis Green passed away this afternoon. Coach Green was one-of-a-kind and a friend to all. Our deepest condolences to Ellen and the entire Green family. Den is greatly missed, already. 💚 @SHSBlueKnights @BoostersSHS @Sandw_Super pic.twitter.com/77XAxXdXJV

Sandwich Athletics @Swich_Athletics Sadly, former boys basketball head coach Dennis Green passed away this afternoon. Coach Green was one-of-a-kind and a friend to all. Our deepest condolences to Ellen and the entire Green family. Den is greatly missed, already.

