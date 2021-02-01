Dennis Mileti Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : legendary social scientist Dennis Mileti has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020

legendary social scientist Dennis Mileti has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Heavy, grounding news that legendary social scientist Dennis Mileti has died, due to COVID-19. His work studying people’s experiences in 9/11, earthquakes, and other emergencies will forever resound. In memoriam, I share one of his best talks: https://t.co/KSBCHx4N36 (@FEMA). pic.twitter.com/AiLcbjPwix — Jason Ballmann (@jasonballmann) February 1, 2021

