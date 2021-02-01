Dennis Mileti Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : legendary social scientist Dennis Mileti has Died .
legendary social scientist Dennis Mileti has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
Heavy, grounding news that legendary social scientist Dennis Mileti has died, due to COVID-19. His work studying people’s experiences in 9/11, earthquakes, and other emergencies will forever resound. In memoriam, I share one of his best talks: https://t.co/KSBCHx4N36 (@FEMA). pic.twitter.com/AiLcbjPwix
