Dennis Owens Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Walhalla City Councilman Dennis Owens has Died .
Walhalla City Councilman Dennis Owens has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Walhalla City Councilman Dennis Owens has died due to complications with COVID-19, the city announced on Sunday. https://t.co/0kUD5FB7uP
— WSPA 7News (@WSPA7) January 10, 2021
WSPA 7News @WSPA7 Walhalla City Councilman Dennis Owens has died due to complications with COVID-19, the city announced on Sunday.
