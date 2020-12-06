Dennis Ralston Death -Dead : Former coach of six years, Dennis Ralston has Died .
former coach of six years, Dennis Ralston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
It’s a sad day as my former coach of six years, Dennis Ralston, has passed away. A deeply religious man, a devoted family man, and a superb player and coach…. he will be missed. RIP Dennis 🙏🙏🙏
— Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) December 6, 2020
