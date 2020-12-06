Dennis Ralston Death -Dead – Obituary : All-time greats Dennis Ralston has Died .
All-time greats Dennis Ralston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Sad to hear of the passing of one of the all-time greats Dennis Ralston. Burst onto the scene @TheOjai then teaming to win @Wimbledon at 17 yo. My mother was in the same class at Bakersfield High and remembers the homecoming celebration. @joeldrucker https://t.co/hTV5qJFmL3
— Steve Pratt (@stevepratt310) December 6, 2020
Steve Pratt @stevepratt310 Sad to hear of the passing of one of the all-time greats Dennis Ralston. Burst onto the scene @TheOjai then teaming to win @Wimbledon at 17 yo. My mother was in the same class at Bakersfield High and remembers the homecoming celebration. @joeldrucker
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.