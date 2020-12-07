Dennis Ralston Death -Dead – Obituary : Tennis legend Dennis Ralston has Died .

Tennis legend Dennis Ralston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Tennis legend Dennis Ralston, friend and fellow player from Southern California, has passed away following a brave fight against cancer.

Sending our love and deepest condolences to his wife Linda and the rest of his family. https://t.co/aMzXFgrNK8

— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 7, 2020