Dennis Ralston Death -Dead – Obituary : Tennis legend Dennis Ralston has Died .
Tennis legend Dennis Ralston has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Tennis legend Dennis Ralston, friend and fellow player from Southern California, has passed away following a brave fight against cancer.
Sending our love and deepest condolences to his wife Linda and the rest of his family. https://t.co/aMzXFgrNK8
— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 7, 2020
