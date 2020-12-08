Dennis Schick Death -Dead – Obituary : APA’s longtime executive director, Dennis Schick has Died .

Members of the Arkansas newspaper family are saddened to learn of the passing yesterday of the APA's longtime executive director, Dennis Schick.

During his 25 years at the helm, he brought APA into prominence through his tireless efforts on behalf of Arkansas newspapers. pic.twitter.com/pCKJrswLUZ

— Arkansas Press Association (@ARPressAssoc) December 8, 2020