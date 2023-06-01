Dental hygiene: “Maintain Good Oral Hygiene: Tips for Healthy Teeth” – WGMD

New York Yankees Legend Alex Rodriguez Urges Americans to Prioritize Their Dental Health

Alex Rodriguez, the famous MLB slugger and New York Yankees legend, recently revealed that he was diagnosed with early-stage gum disease during an interview with “CBS Mornings.” He added that he was shocked at how many people in the U.S. share a similar diagnosis and urged Americans to prioritize their dental health.

The Shocking Statistics

During the interview, Rodriguez shared that he just recently went to see his dentist and was not expecting to hear any news about gum disease. To his surprise, the dentist diagnosed him with early-stage gum disease. Rodriguez then revealed that over 65 million Americans have this gum disease, and it is more prevalent in the Black and Brown communities, especially the Latino community.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 46% of adults 30 or older show signs of gum disease, which is the leading cause of tooth loss. This means that almost half of all adults in the U.S. are at risk of losing their teeth due to gum disease.

The Importance of Dental Health

As a public figure, Rodriguez is using his platform to raise awareness about this issue and is partnering up with OraPharma to spread the word. He emphasized the importance of taking care of one’s teeth and encouraged Americans to prioritize their dental health.

Many people tend to overlook their dental health, but it is essential to maintain healthy teeth and gums for overall health. Gum disease has been linked to several health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, and respiratory issues. Therefore, it is crucial to take care of one’s teeth to prevent these health issues.

Taking Care of Your Teeth

Preventing gum disease and maintaining healthy teeth are relatively simple tasks that can be accomplished by following a few basic steps:

Brush your teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste.

Floss daily to remove plaque and food particles from between your teeth.

Use mouthwash to kill bacteria and freshen breath.

Avoid smoking or using any tobacco products.

Eat a healthy diet that is low in sugar and high in fiber-rich fruits and vegetables.

Visit your dentist regularly for check-ups and cleanings.

Conclusion

Alex Rodriguez’s diagnosis of early-stage gum disease highlights the importance of taking care of one’s teeth. Gum disease is a prevalent issue in the U.S., and many people are at risk of developing it. By prioritizing dental health and following a few basic steps, Americans can prevent gum disease and maintain healthy teeth for overall health.

Remember, “Looks can be deceiving,” as Rodriguez said with a smile. So, go out there and take care of your teeth!

