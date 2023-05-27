Denver man charged with first-degree murder in connection with Hoffman Heights shooting, victim not identified

Arturo Moreno Torres – suspect name : Denver man charged with first-degree murder in connection with Hoffman Heights shooting: Arturo Moreno Torres arrested by Aurora police.

A Denver man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood of Aurora. The suspect, Arturo Moreno Torres, was apprehended by Aurora police’s “DART Unit” on Friday night. According to the police statement, the shooting began as a road rage incident and the victim was not known to Torres. The victim, a 28-year-old male, was rushed to emergency surgery but later died of multiple gunshot wounds. After weeks of investigation, Aurora police’s Major Crime Homicide Unit identified and arrested Torres.

News Source : CBSColorado.com Staff

