Denver Antifa Shooting : Man Shot Dead at Patriot Rally Organized by John Tig Tiegen.

A man has died after a fatal shooting incident at a Patriot Rally organized by John Tig Tiegen, a former Marine and one of those who survived the 2012 Libya’s Benghazi coordinated attack against two United States government facilities .

The shooting incident was reportedly carried out by Antifa members in Denver , Colorado, according to a statement posted online on October 10 . 2020.

The victim was killed outside of the Denver Public Library’s downtown branch Saturday afternoon, just as two groups were dispersing after hours of competing ideological rallies in nearby Civic Center Park.

ALERT : Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Courtyard by the Art Museum. 1 victim transported to the hospital their condition is unknown, 1 suspect in custody . pic.twitter.com/1F6NuVlv0F — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2020

Before the Patriot Rally o n Friday the 8th of October, 2020, the organizer of the Patriot Rally, John “ Tig ” Tiegen , did an interview on The Steffan Tubbs Show on KNUS, during which he said, “I’m not going in there to do violence, but I’m going to be prepared to do violence.”

Is John Tig Tiegen Dead ?

Benghazi survivor John Tig Tiegen was assassinated in broad daylight in Denver today.

The country is gone. — Pristine (@Pristin64983387) October 11, 2020

Some people on social media though John Tiegen was the shooting victim, but we can confirm that Mr. Tiegen was not the victim and he is very much alive. He just updated his Instagram account after his Facebook page was shut down by Facebook authorities . He wrote the following statements.

Start heading to Parler to follow me. I will not be setting up another account on here or Facebook. So once this account is gone I’m gone forever from the socialist platform! We need to grow the other platforms… #alwaysmoveforward

Here are some images and pictures of the rally in Denver before it turned violent. Today a group of film students (including me) went to the protests in Denver to hone our craft. Here is an interview with “Patriot Muster” leader John Tiegen (@JohnTiegen). I tried to get an interview from the counter protesters, but when I was there nobody was willing. pic.twitter.com/NEpe5aiGYc — Rich Orman (@RichOrman) October 10, 2020 Here’s video from Tig Tiegen’s @johntiegen Instagram right before Denver shooting. Patriots leaving after peaceful rally. Antifa/BLM had thrown soup cans (supposedly collected for homeless)at cops before shots fired. I’m hearing victim – patriot rallygoer- was shot point blank. pic.twitter.com/d0rv0xD7PH — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 10, 2020 And the following are some reaction from people on social media. So when Tig Tiegen, who openly agitated for shooting protesters and violence, and his right wing militia show up to the capital tomorrow you’re gonna tear gas them too, right? You know those boogs are coming for you too, right? — Arielle ShiningStar (@Arielle3435) October 10, 2020 Just heard on the news Denver police are saying shooter was private security and not antifa. Despite seeing video. Here goes the narrative the Dems are fixing. 2+2= whatever the state says it does. — Seven Angels (@Angel79211813) October 11, 2020