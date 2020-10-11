Denver Antifa Shooting : Man Shot Dead at Patriot Rally Organized by John Tig Tiegen.
ALERT : Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Courtyard by the Art Museum. 1 victim transported to the hospital their condition is unknown, 1 suspect in custody . pic.twitter.com/1F6NuVlv0F
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 10, 2020
Is John Tig Tiegen Dead ?
Benghazi survivor John Tig Tiegen was assassinated in broad daylight in Denver today.
The country is gone.
— Pristine (@Pristin64983387) October 11, 2020
Start heading to Parler to follow me. I will not be setting up another account on here or Facebook. So once this account is gone I’m gone forever from the socialist platform! We need to grow the other platforms… #alwaysmoveforward
Who is John Tiegen ?
John ‘Tig’ Tiegen leverages over 13 years of high-profile security and force protection expertise within contract and government agencies along with his military experience as a Marine Sergeant, to bring a powerful, thought-provoking, and engaging presentation of his first-hand account of the Benghazi Attacks to his audiences. Read More about on him on his profile at johntiegen.com
Here are some images and pictures of the rally in Denver before it turned violent.
Today a group of film students (including me) went to the protests in Denver to hone our craft. Here is an interview with “Patriot Muster” leader John Tiegen (@JohnTiegen). I tried to get an interview from the counter protesters, but when I was there nobody was willing. pic.twitter.com/NEpe5aiGYc
— Rich Orman (@RichOrman) October 10, 2020
Here’s video from Tig Tiegen’s @johntiegen Instagram right before Denver shooting. Patriots leaving after peaceful rally. Antifa/BLM had thrown soup cans (supposedly collected for homeless)at cops before shots fired. I’m hearing victim – patriot rallygoer- was shot point blank. pic.twitter.com/d0rv0xD7PH
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 10, 2020
And the following are some reaction from people on social media.
So when Tig Tiegen, who openly agitated for shooting protesters and violence, and his right wing militia show up to the capital tomorrow you’re gonna tear gas them too, right? You know those boogs are coming for you too, right?
— Arielle ShiningStar (@Arielle3435) October 10, 2020
Just heard on the news Denver police are saying shooter was private security and not antifa. Despite seeing video. Here goes the narrative the Dems are fixing. 2+2= whatever the state says it does.
— Seven Angels (@Angel79211813) October 11, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.