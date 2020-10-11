Denver Antifa Shooting : Man Shot Dead at Patriot Rally Organized by John Tig Tiegen.

A man has died after a fatal shooting incident at a Patriot Rally organized by John Tig Tiegen, a former Marine and one of those who survived the 2012 Libya’s Benghazi coordinated attack against two United States government facilities .
The shooting incident was reportedly carried out by Antifa members in Denver , Colorado, according to a statement posted online on October 10.  2020.
The victim was killed outside of the Denver Public Library’s downtown branch Saturday afternoon, just as two groups were dispersing after hours of competing ideological rallies in nearby Civic Center Park.

Before the Patriot Rally on Friday the 8th of October, 2020, the organizer of the Patriot Rally, John “TigTiegen, did an interview on The Steffan Tubbs Show on KNUS, during which he said, “I’m not going in there to do violence, but I’m going to be prepared to do violence.”

Is John Tig Tiegen Dead ?

Some people on social media though John Tiegen was the shooting victim, but we can confirm that Mr. Tiegen was not the victim and he is very much alive. He just updated his Instagram account after his Facebook page was shut down by Facebook authorities . He wrote the following statements.
Start heading to Parler to follow me. I will not be setting up another account on here or Facebook. So once this account is gone I’m gone forever from the socialist platform! We need to grow the other platforms… #alwaysmoveforward

Who is John Tiegen ?

John ‘Tig’ Tiegen leverages over 13 years of high-profile security and force protection expertise within contract and government agencies along with his military experience as a Marine Sergeant, to bring a powerful, thought-provoking, and engaging presentation of his first-hand account of the Benghazi Attacks to his audiences. Read More about on him on his profile at johntiegen.com

Week 3 - 13 Weeks Of TRUTH - John Tiegen

Here are some images and pictures of the rally in Denver before it turned violent.

And the following are some reaction from people on social media.

 

