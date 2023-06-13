Denver Shooting Results in Arrest of Ricardo Vasquez and Injuries to 10 People







Denver Shooting: Ricardo Vasquez Arrested, 10 People Injured

Ricardo Vasquez has been arrested following a shooting in Denver that left 10 people injured. The incident occurred on Friday night at a local nightclub. Vasquez was apprehended by police and is currently in custody.

The victims of the shooting were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are currently unknown, but authorities have stated that none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The motive for the shooting is currently unclear, and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Denver Police Department.





Denver shooting Injured victims in Denver shooting Ricardo Vasquez arrest Gun violence in Denver Police investigation of Denver shooting