Denver Steak Recipe: How to Make P.S. Steak’s Denver Steak and Aligot Potato Recipe

Chef Evan Plymire Shares Two Recipes for Date Night on the Grill!

Date night doesn’t have to mean going out to an expensive restaurant. With the help of Chef Evan Plymire, you can create a romantic dinner for two right in your own backyard. These two recipes are perfect for grilling and will impress your significant other without breaking the bank.

Grilled Ribeye with Chimichurri Sauce

This grilled ribeye with chimichurri sauce is a classic dish that’s perfect for a romantic dinner. Here’s what you’ll need:

2 ribeye steaks

1 bunch of fresh parsley

4 cloves of garlic

1/2 cup of olive oil

2 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of black pepper

Directions:

Preheat your grill to high heat. While the grill is heating up, make the chimichurri sauce. In a food processor, combine the parsley, garlic, olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt, and black pepper. Pulse until the mixture is well combined but still a little chunky. Season the ribeye steaks with salt and black pepper on both sides. Grill the ribeye steaks for 4-5 minutes on each side for medium-rare, or until they reach your desired level of doneness. Let the steaks rest for a few minutes before slicing them against the grain. Serve the sliced ribeye with a generous spoonful of chimichurri sauce on top.

This dish pairs well with roasted vegetables or a simple salad.

Grilled Shrimp Skewers with Mango Salsa

If you’re looking for something a little lighter, these grilled shrimp skewers with mango salsa are the perfect choice. Here’s what you’ll need:

1 pound of large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 mango, diced

1/4 red onion, diced

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced

1 lime, juiced

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of olive oil

Salt and black pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat. Thread the shrimp onto metal skewers, making sure to leave a little space between each one. In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, honey, olive oil, salt, and black pepper to make the marinade. Brush the marinade over the shrimp skewers, making sure to coat them evenly. Grill the shrimp skewers for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until they’re pink and cooked through. While the shrimp is cooking, make the mango salsa. In a medium bowl, combine the diced mango, red onion, jalapeno pepper, and a squeeze of lime juice. Season with salt and black pepper to taste. Serve the grilled shrimp skewers with a generous spoonful of mango salsa on top.

This dish pairs well with rice or grilled vegetables.

Conclusion

These two recipes are perfect for a romantic dinner on the grill. They’re easy to make, delicious, and sure to impress your significant other. So next time you’re planning a date night, skip the restaurant and head to the backyard instead!

