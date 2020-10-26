DeOndra Dixon Death – Dead :DeOndra Dixon Obituary : Jamie Foxx’s Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36, Cause of Death Unknown..
Jamie Foxx’s Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 26, 2020.
My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money… well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music… Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers… 💔💔💔
Tributes
prattprattpratt’s wrote
So sorry for you loss Jamie. Prayers up for your sweet sister.
violadavis wrote
So so sorry Jamie. I know how much you loved your sis. She was so blessed to have you. Rest well Deondra!.
domfishback wrote
Oh no Jamie, I’m so incredibly sorry for your loss. Sending so much love to you, your family abd the spirit of your sister .
pearlgonzalez wrote
I’m so sorry Jamie. Praying for comfort and peace for you and your family! .
balleralert wrote
OMGGGGG our condolences Jamie! I know how much she was loved! The life of the party.
christina_official’s wrote
My thoughts are of you all. My prayer is that God will strengthen you and your family’s hearts.
porschacoleman’s wrote
Sweet Angel Deondra 🕊 She was such a ray of light. And yes, those dance battles were always the best. She always stole the show! Rest In Peace, Angel. You will be deeply missed by us all. Say hi to my dad for me.
michaelbjordan’s wrote
Here for you brother! No words can ease what you’re going through but the Jordan’s are here for you and your family!!.
