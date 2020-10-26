DeOndra Dixon Death – Dead :DeOndra Dixon Obituary : Jamie Foxx’s Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36, Cause of Death Unknown..

Jamie Foxx’s Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 26, 2020.

“scoma60 on Twitter: “Jamie Foxx’s Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36: ‘She Is in Heaven Now Dancing’ ”

Jamie Foxx's Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon Dies at 36: 'She Is in Heaven Now Dancing' https://t.co/fCnilYorfJ

Tributes

prattprattpratt’s wrote

So sorry for you loss Jamie. Prayers up for your sweet sister.

violadavis wrote

So so sorry Jamie. I know how much you loved your sis. She was so blessed to have you. Rest well Deondra!.

domfishback wrote

Oh no Jamie, I’m so incredibly sorry for your loss. Sending so much love to you, your family abd the spirit of your sister .

pearlgonzalez wrote

I’m so sorry Jamie. Praying for comfort and peace for you and your family! .

balleralert wrote

OMGGGGG our condolences Jamie! I know how much she was loved! The life of the party.

christina_official’s wrote

My thoughts are of you all. My prayer is that God will strengthen you and your family’s hearts.

porschacoleman’s wrote

Sweet Angel Deondra 🕊 She was such a ray of light. And yes, those dance battles were always the best. She always stole the show! Rest In Peace, Angel. You will be deeply missed by us all. Say hi to my dad for me.

michaelbjordan’s wrote

Here for you brother! No words can ease what you’re going through but the Jordan’s are here for you and your family!!.