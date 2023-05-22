Deonte Marquis Lenin : Two killed in Anaheim shooting: Deonte Lenin and Elian Arvayo

Two Killed in Anaheim Shooting: Deonte Marquis Lenin and Elian Tanori Arvayo

An outdoor shopping center near Disneyland in Anaheim was the site of a deadly altercation early Sunday morning. According to authorities, there was a fight and shooting in a parking structure for the Anaheim GardenWalk. Police arrived on the scene just after 2 a.m. and found 32-year-old Deonte Marquis Lenin of Highland suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene. A second man, 21-year-old Elian Tanori Arvayo of Phoenix, was found with blunt force injuries and was transported to the hospital where he later died. Despite earlier reports of someone being run over by a car, Anaheim Police Sgt. Jon McClintock confirmed that these were false. No motive or suspect description has been released, and authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Anaheim Police homicide investigators or Orange County Crime Stoppers.

News Source : Nathan Solis

