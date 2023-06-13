Deputies involved in shootout with barricaded suspect identified

barricaded suspect : Deputies involved in shootout with barricaded suspect in Northeast Columbia identified

The individuals involved in a confrontation with an armed man barricaded in a home in Northeast Columbia have been identified by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD). The nine deputies, along with their years in service, are as follows: Deputy Tony Jeon – 1 year, Master Deputy Jamal Christian – 3 years, Master Deputy Charles Freeman – 4 years, Sergeant Peter Hart – 10 years, Sergeant Christopher Blanding – 8 years, Investigator Joshua Grant – 4 years, Investigator David Pitts – 9 years, Master Deputy Cody Sox – 8 years, and Master Deputy Jacob Murphy – 8 years. The incident occurred on Leaside Drive, off Two Notch Road, around 8:55 a.m. on Monday when a man pointed a gun at a power company employee who had come to do work at his home. The first deputies to respond, Jeong, Christian, and Freeman, were fired upon almost immediately upon arrival. The remaining deputies held their position and requested backup, and after negotiations failed, the Special Response Team (SRT) arrived on the scene and returned fire when the man exited the home and began shooting again. The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, and none of the deputies were injured. The RCSD is still investigating the incident and will turn it over to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office for review.

News Source : https://www.wistv.com

