Deputies report accidental shooting leads to woman’s death in Murrells Inlet today.

A 27-year-old woman was accidentally shot and killed in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, prompting an investigation by Georgetown County deputies. The incident occurred at midnight on Coquina Avenue, where the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. Despite being transported to a regional hospital by EMS, she passed away two hours later. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to come forward. Stay informed by downloading the News13 app or signing up for WBTW email alerts.

News Source : Caleb McCusker

Source Link :Woman killed after accidental shooting in Murrells Inlet, deputies say/