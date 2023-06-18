Deputies report one dead and one injured following a shooting in Madera County. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Madera County on Sunday morning, a shooting occurred near Las Palmas Avenue and Paraiso Street, resulting in two fatalities and one injured individual. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation in two areas. No further details regarding the incident have been disclosed yet. Authorities are urging individuals to steer clear of the vicinity as the investigation persists. Stay tuned to Action News for the most recent developments on this unfolding event. All rights reserved © 2023 KFSN-TV.

News Source : ABC30 Fresno

Source Link :2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Madera County, deputies say/