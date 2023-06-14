Deputies report two fatalities in Bradenton shooting incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has reported that two individuals lost their lives in a shooting in Bradenton during the early hours of Wednesday morning. The incident took place in the 1100 Block of 51st Avenue Drive West at 2 a.m. Law enforcement officials have disclosed that a third individual involved in the shooting is currently cooperating with investigators. Although no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, authorities have confirmed that the inquiry is still ongoing. The sheriff’s office has not provided any further information at this time.

