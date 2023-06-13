Deputies under investigation after shooting incident leaves man dead today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an investigation into a shooting incident that resulted in the death of a man on Monday. The Alachua County Sheriff’s office received a call from a concerned woman about the mental state of her husband, Wendell Chastain, who had sent messages to family members about wanting to end his life. Chastain was also worried about a warrant for his arrest for violating his probation. Deputies found Chastain alone in a wooded area inside his truck and were informed that he had a shotgun. Before crisis negotiators arrived, Chastain left the scene in his truck and led deputies on a chase to his house. When he exited his truck and pointed his shotgun at the deputies, they commanded him to drop it, but he did not comply. Four deputies then fired their weapons, incapacitating Chastain, who later died on the scene. Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. requested the FDLE to investigate the incident, and the deputies involved are on paid administrative leave and have legal counsel through the Police Benevolent Association.

News Source : https://www.wcjb.com

Source Link :Man dead after shooting incident, deputies under investigation/