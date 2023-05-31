Deputy Injured in Shooting at Sun Market in Salinas, CA: Salinas Shooting Incident Updates

Salinas Shooting: Sheriff Deputy Injured After Shooting at Sun Market in Salinas, CA

On Tuesday evening, a sheriff deputy was injured after a shooting at Sun Market in Salinas, CA. The shooting occurred around 6:30 pm, and the deputy was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Shooting Incident

According to witnesses, the shooting occurred after the deputy responded to a call about a disturbance at the Sun Market. When the deputy arrived at the scene, he encountered a man who was allegedly causing a disturbance.

It is unclear what transpired between the deputy and the suspect, but shots were fired, and the deputy was injured. The suspect fled the scene, and a manhunt was launched to find him.

The Deputy’s Condition

The injured deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was reported to be in stable condition, but his injuries were not disclosed. The deputy has not been identified, and no update has been given on his condition.

The Suspect

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 30-year-old Gustavo Diaz. Diaz is considered armed and dangerous, and a manhunt is currently underway to find him. The police have released his photo and are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

According to the police, Diaz has a history of violence and is known to carry a weapon. He has been involved in several incidents in the past and has had multiple run-ins with the law.

The Investigation

The shooting incident is currently under investigation. The police have not disclosed any details about the incident, and it is unclear what led to the shooting. The deputy’s body camera footage is being reviewed, and witnesses are being interviewed to gather more information about the incident.

The police are urging anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect to come forward and provide it to the authorities. They have set up a tip line for anyone with information to call, and all tips will be kept confidential.

Conclusion

The shooting at Sun Market in Salinas, CA, is a tragic incident that has left a deputy injured and a suspect on the run. The police are working tirelessly to find the suspect and bring him to justice. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured deputy and his family, and we hope that he makes a full and speedy recovery.

