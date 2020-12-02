Deputy Jared Allison Death -Dead – Obituaries: Nash County deputy dies from injuries he received in crash.
Deputy Jared Allison has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A Nash County deputy has died from injuries he received in a crash on Thanksgiving. Deputy Jared Allison died just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. He had been hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
Source: Nash County deputy dies from injuries he received in crash :: WRAL.com
Tributes
On behalf of our band family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of @NashCountySO Deputy Jared Allison who succumbed to injuries sustained in a traffic accident a few days ago. pic.twitter.com/iDQNRT9nKu
— Raleigh’s Pipe Band (@RaleighPipeBand) December 2, 2020
Steve Wightman
@stevewightman1
·
41m
Honoring Nash County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Jared Michael Allison, died December 1, 2020, after being involved in a vehicle accident on Thanksgiving Day. Allison was a #USArmy veteran. Honor him so he is not forgotten.
Our condolences to the family, friends, and @NashCountySO on the #LODD of Deputy Sheriff Jared Michael Allison https://t.co/bnplbNBJKE pic.twitter.com/yZklEuVSCQ
— Dearborn Police (@DearbornPolice) December 2, 2020
The @NorthernWakeFD is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of @NashCountySO Deputy Jared Allison. Our hearts go out to the Allison family, & to our grieving Brothers & Sisters of the Nash County SO. His sacrifice won’t be forgotten. @ODMP @ pic.twitter.com/GDJ4hF9XIZ
— NorthernWakeFireDept (@NorthernWakeFD) December 2, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.