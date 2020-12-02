Deputy Jared Allison Death -Dead – Obituaries: Nash County deputy dies from injuries he received in crash.

Deputy Jared Allison has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December. 1, 2020.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A Nash County deputy has died from injuries he received in a crash on Thanksgiving. Deputy Jared Allison died just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday. He had been hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Honoring Nash County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Jared Michael Allison, died December 1, 2020, after being involved in a vehicle accident on Thanksgiving Day. Allison was a #USArmy veteran. Honor him so he is not forgotten.

