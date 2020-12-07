Deputy Jared Michael Allison Death -Dead – Obituary : Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was seriously injured in a Thanksgiving evening crash has died .

By | December 7, 2020
0 Comment

Deputy Jared Michael Allison has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Trump Republican Katherine @WomenForKAG Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was seriously injured in a Thanksgiving evening crash has died. Deputy Jared Michael Allison, 26 years of age at his passing, is survived by his 9 yr old son Colt Michael Allison, wife Brenae Allison #RIPDeputyJaredAllison @NashCountySO

