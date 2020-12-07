Deputy Jared Michael Allison Death -Dead – Obituary : Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was seriously injured in a Thanksgiving evening crash has died .
Deputy Jared Michael Allison has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was seriously injured in a Thanksgiving evening crash has died.
Deputy Jared Michael Allison, 26 years of age at his passing, is survived by his 9 yr old son Colt Michael Allison, wife Brenae Allison#RIPDeputyJaredAllison @NashCountySO 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Nbv8zCRPZr
— Trump Republican Katherine 🇺🇸 👮🏼👮🏽👮👮♂️ (@WomenForKAG) December 7, 2020
Trump Republican Katherine @WomenForKAG Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was seriously injured in a Thanksgiving evening crash has died. Deputy Jared Michael Allison, 26 years of age at his passing, is survived by his 9 yr old son Colt Michael Allison, wife Brenae Allison #RIPDeputyJaredAllison @NashCountySO
