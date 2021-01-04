Deputy Nicholas Howell Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Deputy Nicholas Howell has Died .
Deputy Nicholas Howell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Please keep the Henry County GA Sheriff's Office in your thoughts and prayers. Deputy Nicholas Howell has passed from complications of #COVID19#officerdown #neverforgetthefallen #EOW #henrycounty #georgia pic.twitter.com/W0w2SAy3JW
— Oakboro Police Dept. (@Oakboropolicenc) January 4, 2021
Oakboro Police Dept. @Oakboropolicenc Please keep the Henry County GA Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers. Deputy Nicholas Howell has passed from complications of #COVID19 #officerdown #neverforgetthefallen #EOW #henrycounty #georgia
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.