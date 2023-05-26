Deputy Principal injured in shooting near Balapitiya Court Complex, Ambalangoda, Sri Lanka, victim related to Kosgoda Suji

Posted on May 26, 2023

On Friday (26) morning, near the Balapitiya Court Complex, a school’s Deputy Principal in Ambalangoda was injured in a shooting. Two motorcycle gunmen opened fire at the victim and fled the scene. The injured man, who is a relative of the notorious criminal Kosgoda Suji, was identified as a 44-year-old and was admitted to the hospital. In other news, please see the latest updates below.

News Source : Sri Lanka News – Newsfirst

