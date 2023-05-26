Deputy Principal injured in shooting near Balapitiya Court Complex, Ambalangoda, Sri Lanka, victim related to Kosgoda Suji

“Deputy Principal” : Deputy Principal Injured in Ambalangoda Shooting, Suspected Relative of Criminal Kosgoda Suji

On Friday (26) morning, near the Balapitiya Court Complex, a school’s Deputy Principal in Ambalangoda was injured in a shooting. Two motorcycle gunmen opened fire at the victim and fled the scene. The injured man, who is a relative of the notorious criminal Kosgoda Suji, was identified as a 44-year-old and was admitted to the hospital. In other news, please see the latest updates below.

News Source : Sri Lanka News – Newsfirst

