Deputy Principal injured in shooting near Balapitiya Court Complex, Ambalangoda, Sri Lanka, victim related to Kosgoda Suji

“Deputy Principal” : Deputy Principal Injured in Ambalangoda Shooting, Suspected Relative of Criminal Kosgoda Suji
On Friday (26) morning, near the Balapitiya Court Complex, a school’s Deputy Principal in Ambalangoda was injured in a shooting. Two motorcycle gunmen opened fire at the victim and fled the scene. The injured man, who is a relative of the notorious criminal Kosgoda Suji, was identified as a 44-year-old and was admitted to the hospital. In other news, please see the latest updates below.
News Source : Sri Lanka News – Newsfirst
- Balapitiya shooting
- Deputy Principal injured
- Sri Lanka school shooting
- Education sector violence
- School security measures