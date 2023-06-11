Dequaye Williams Passes Away Following Shooting on Rainer Drive

Dequaye Williams Passes Away After Rainer Drive Shooting

Dequaye Williams, aged 28, passed away on Tuesday, following a shooting incident on Rainer Drive. The tragedy occurred on Sunday morning, leaving Williams with serious injuries.

Williams was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries two days later. The incident shocked his family and friends, leaving them in deep sorrow.

Williams was a kind-hearted and ambitious individual who had a passion for music. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and his ability to light up any room he entered.

The police department is currently investigating the incident, and anyone with information related to the case is urged to come forward and assist the authorities.

Williams’ family is devastated by his loss and is seeking privacy during this difficult time. His funeral arrangements will be announced shortly, and his loved ones are requesting the public’s support to give him a proper send-off.

