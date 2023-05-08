derby horses die : The Tragic Demise of Horses in Derby Racing: Shedding Light on the Dark Side

Horse Racing’s Tragic Toll: The Dark Reality of Derby Racing

The Dark Side of Derby Racing: Tragic Deaths of Horses

Derby racing is a sport that has been around for centuries, and it has been enjoyed by millions of people around the world. However, there is a dark side to this sport that many people are not aware of. This dark side is the tragic deaths of horses that occur during and after derby races.

The Racing Industry

The derby racing industry is a billion-dollar industry that attracts millions of spectators every year. This industry is built on the backs of horses that are bred and trained for the sole purpose of racing. These horses are subjected to rigorous training schedules and are often pushed beyond their physical limits. Many horses suffer from injuries, such as fractures, tendon damage, and muscle tears, which can lead to their eventual death. In addition, many horses are given drugs to enhance their performance, which can also lead to their demise.

The Use of Whips

One of the most significant contributors to the deaths of horses in derby racing is the use of whips. Whips are used to encourage horses to run faster, and they can cause severe physical and psychological trauma. Horses that are whipped repeatedly can develop skin lesions, muscle damage, and even internal injuries. In addition, horses that are whipped can become fearful and anxious, which can lead to accidents and injuries.

Lack of Oversight and Regulation

Another problem with the derby racing industry is the lack of oversight and regulation. Many horses are subjected to poor living conditions, such as small stalls and inadequate exercise. In addition, many trainers and owners are more concerned with winning races than with the welfare of their horses. This lack of oversight and regulation has led to many tragic deaths, as horses are pushed beyond their limits and are not given the care and attention they need.

International Issues

The tragic deaths of horses in derby racing are not just a problem in the United States. Many countries around the world have similar issues, and horses are suffering and dying as a result. Fortunately, there are organizations that are working to raise awareness about this issue and to improve the welfare of horses in the derby racing industry. These organizations are calling for better regulation and oversight, as well as better living conditions and care for horses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the dark side of derby racing is the tragic deaths of horses that occur as a result of poor living conditions, inadequate care, and physical and psychological trauma. This is a problem that needs to be addressed, and it is up to all of us to speak out and demand change. We must work to improve the welfare of horses in the derby racing industry, so that they can live healthy and happy lives, free from suffering and pain.