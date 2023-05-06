Derby Picks : Top Runners to Watch Out for in the 2021 Kentucky Derby

Top Competitors for the 2021 Kentucky Derby

The Top Contenders for the 2021 Kentucky Derby

The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, and fans are gearing up for one of the most exciting horse races of the year. This year’s race is set to take place on May 1, 2021, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. With just a few weeks to go until the big day, it’s time to start taking a look at the top contenders for this year’s Derby.

1. Essential Quality

Essential Quality is the current favorite to win the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Trained by Brad Cox, this three-year-old colt has an impressive record, with five wins out of five starts. He won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile in November 2020, which is usually a good indicator of success in the Kentucky Derby. Essential Quality has shown that he has the speed, stamina, and determination to win, making him a top contender for this year’s race.

2. Known Agenda

Known Agenda is another top contender for the 2021 Kentucky Derby. Trained by Todd Pletcher, this colt has been steadily improving over his last few races, culminating in a win at the Florida Derby in March 2021. Known Agenda has shown that he has the ability to run well on any surface, making him a strong contender for the Kentucky Derby.

3. Hot Rod Charlie

Hot Rod Charlie is a dark horse in this year’s Kentucky Derby, but he’s definitely one to watch. Trained by Doug O’Neill, this colt has shown a lot of promise in his recent races, finishing second in both the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and the Louisiana Derby. Hot Rod Charlie has a lot of speed and is known for his strong finishes, which could make him a real contender in the Kentucky Derby.

4. Rock Your World

Rock Your World is another horse that’s been making waves in the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby. Trained by John Sadler, this colt won the Santa Anita Derby in April 2021, setting a new track record in the process. Rock Your World is a versatile horse that has shown that he can run well on both dirt and turf, which could give him an advantage in the Kentucky Derby.

5. Medina Spirit

Medina Spirit is a horse that’s been steadily improving over his last few races, and he’s now considered one of the top contenders for the Kentucky Derby. Trained by Bob Baffert, this colt recently won the Santa Anita Derby in a thrilling finish, showing that he has the speed and stamina to compete at the highest level. Medina Spirit is a horse that could potentially surprise everyone and come out on top in the Kentucky Derby.

In conclusion, the 2021 Kentucky Derby is shaping up to be an exciting race, with several top contenders vying for the top spot. Essential Quality, Known Agenda, Hot Rod Charlie, Rock Your World, and Medina Spirit are all horses to watch on race day, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top. With just a few weeks to go until the big day, fans are eagerly anticipating what promises to be a thrilling race.