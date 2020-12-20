Derek Becker Death -Obituary – Dead : Derek Becker has Died .
Derek Becker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.
RIP Derek. Awful news.
Praying for the whole Becker family during this heartbreaking time. #Forever2 🖤🙏
Posted by Alex Feuz on Sunday, December 20, 2020
Scott Rader 2 hrs · I’m at a loss for words this morning trying to wrap my emotions around the passing of Derek Becker last night. He was like a little brother to me, from coaching him to later playing alongside him, he will never be forgotten. Love ya little buddy
Daniel Otamendi wrote
Yo what the hell did I wake up to today this world is unreal R.I.P Derek Becker you’ll always be #2 bro!!
Robyn Hohenemser-Golden wrote
I am so sorry for the loss of your friend… I know how close you were… May he rest in paradise.
