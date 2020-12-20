Derek Becker Death -Obituary – Dead : Derek Becker has Died .

Derek Becker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 20. 2020.

RIP Derek. Awful news.

Praying for the whole Becker family during this heartbreaking time. #Forever2 🖤🙏

Posted by Alex Feuz on Sunday, December 20, 2020

Scott Rader 2 hrs  · I’m at a loss for words this morning trying to wrap my emotions around the passing of Derek Becker last night. He was like a little brother to me, from coaching him to later playing alongside him, he will never be forgotten. Love ya little buddy

Daniel Otamendi wrote
Yo what the hell did I wake up to today this world is unreal R.I.P Derek Becker you’ll always be #2 bro!!

Robyn Hohenemser-Golden wrote
I am so sorry for the loss of your friend… I know how close you were… May he rest in paradise.

