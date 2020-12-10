Derek Seitz Death -Dead : Derek Seitz, renowned around the world as the infamous Jenny Talia has Died .

Scott Dack December 8 at 5:08 PM · It breaks our heart to announce the passing of Derek Seitz, renowned around the world as the infamous Jenny Talia. He has dedicatedso much of his life to community, and the betterment of our community through drag, as the Entertainer of the Year, and Princess to many Imperial Houses within the Court of Saskatchewan, and founder of the Breadbasket Sisters of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. He was an integral member to our communities – stretching such love and joy to so many outside of Saskatchewan as a remarkable ambassador of the prairies. His absence in our lives today leaves such a void in the hearts of so many that he has touched, supported, inspired and above all made their lives brighter by sharing his special light. Our condolences to his family, his friends and his community that he was so proud of. Derek will always live on through those he inspired, and the memories that will forever be engrained in the hearts of those who loved him. Rest In Peace our beloved friend.