Derian Gonzalez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Peoria Chiefs pitcher Derian Gonzalez has Died .
former Peoria Chiefs pitcher Derian Gonzalez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Peoria Chiefs pitcher Derian Gonzalez.
We extend our deepest condolences to his entire family and friends. pic.twitter.com/JIDOPNuttV
— Peoria Chiefs (@peoriachiefs) January 4, 2021
Peoria Chiefs @peoriachiefs We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Peoria Chiefs pitcher Derian Gonzalez. We extend our deepest condolences to his entire family and friends.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.