Derian Gonzalez Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former Peoria Chiefs pitcher Derian Gonzalez has Died .

former Peoria Chiefs pitcher Derian Gonzalez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Peoria Chiefs pitcher Derian Gonzalez. We extend our deepest condolences to his entire family and friends. pic.twitter.com/JIDOPNuttV — Peoria Chiefs (@peoriachiefs) January 4, 2021

Peoria Chiefs @peoriachiefs We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Peoria Chiefs pitcher Derian Gonzalez. We extend our deepest condolences to his entire family and friends.