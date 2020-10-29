Derick Newton Death -Dead-Obituaries : Recent Kansas State roster departure Derick Newton has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Recent Kansas State roster departure Derick Newton has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.
Recent Kansas State roster departure Derick Newton has died. #KState https://t.co/q4Y1QZA9om
— GoPowercat.com (@GoPowercat) October 29, 2020
Tributes
They think we just be tweeting just to tweet. We not just football players we actually have lives an feelings too. RIP @derick_newton 💔
— Kejohn Batiste (@k_icee) October 29, 2020
Man Rest In Peace derick… been competing against each other since Highschool and in Juco foo….damn bro. #JucoProduct #jucolegend #restinpeace @derick_newton https://t.co/UQZ366JDpJ
— Latrell Bankston (@trellbankston) October 29, 2020
My hearts hurting right now… Rest easy @derick_newton you were a real one💜 Everyone keep his family in your prayers🙏🏽BUCO 4L https://t.co/086cL3FqCX
— Jacob Abel (@thejacobabel) October 29, 2020
