Derrick Aquino Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : derrick aquino aurora il has Died.

Derrick Aquino has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.

Johnny Deis-González 4h · R.I.P Derrick Aquino gone to soon, was always good to my grandma and my dad. Could tell he had a good kind heart ,going to be missed

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Michelle Mayorga

I remember when we was in the half way house together my dad told me to watch out for him. He was really good friends with my dad and this is so sad