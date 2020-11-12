Derrick Klybish Death –Dead-Obituaries : Derrick Klybish has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Derrick Klybish has died, according to a statement posted online on November 12. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Terrible news today… Rest In Peace Derrick Klybish 💔😥
Such an awesome and talented guy gone too soon. It was an honor…
Posted by Aurin on Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
We’re very sorry to hear of the passing of Derrick Klybish of 40 Below Summer.
We were fortunate enough to have them…
Posted by CENTRILL 74 Entertainment on Wednesday, November 11, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.