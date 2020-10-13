Derrick Scott Death – Dead : Derrick Scott Obituary :Cause of Death Unknown. Collingswood NJ.

Derrick Scott has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.

“Colls Public Schools on Twitter: “It is with a heavy heart that the Collingswood family mourns the passing of Derrick Scott. From the day he graduated CHS, D began giving back to his community. DScott was the true definition of “light” – bringing hope, peace, and a contagious smile wherever he traveled. ”

It is with a heavy heart that the Collingswood family mourns the passing of Derrick Scott. From the day he graduated CHS, D began giving back to his community. DScott was the true definition of "light" – bringing hope, peace, and a contagious smile wherever he traveled. pic.twitter.com/DCienCnsAy — Colls Public Schools (@CollsSchools) October 13, 2020

Tributes

HORRIBLE NEWS that Collingswood, NJ and lost one of their great ones. Derrick Scott was a big part of the Collingswood Youth program. He also coached basketball and HS FBthis year. NOT ONE PERSON ANYWHERE have anything bad to say about this young man. RIP Coach D#RollColls pic.twitter.com/OA0Pz2Tsw9 — Hector Santiago (@santiagohec) October 13, 2020

I never taught Derrick Scott but I wish I did. I’ve never met someone so selfless, so caring and so loyal. He never had a bad thing to say about anyone. My heart breaks for his family and his friends. Rest easy Derrick. Enjoy your reunion with Matt! — Corey Levin (@CLevinCHS315) October 13, 2020