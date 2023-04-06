Derry legend McKeever dies at 92

A Champion Player

The entire Derry GAA community is mourning the loss of former player, manager, and county chairman, Jim McKeever, who passed away at the age of 92.

McKeever was a Ballymaguigan club man who led Derry to their first-ever All-Ireland football final appearance in 1958, while also winning the Ulster Championship along the way. His outstanding performance led to the inaugural Texaco Footballer of the Year award that same year.

Throughout his career, McKeever won three county titles between 1948 and 1962, also claiming a pair of Railway Cups for the province. He was a natural sportsman who represented Ulster with distinction not only in Gaelic football but also in basketball.

Leader and Iconic Figure

McKeever later became Derry’s senior football team manager and the chairman of the county board. His leadership qualities did not go unnoticed, as Derry GAA chairman, John Keenan, praised McKeever for being an affable man and a true leader.

“It’s an honour to walk in his footsteps,” Keenan said.

RIP Jim McKeever

Derry hero. Gaelic football legend. pic.twitter.com/lRqYsyUEN1

A Life of Service to Others

In a statement, the Derry GAA community recognized McKeever for his immense experience, integrity, and contribution to the wider GAA. He was a man who devoted his life to the service of others and encouraged people to use their talents and be the best they could be.

McKeever’s warmth, kindness, and natural ability to lead by example made him a beloved figure across Ireland. He was affectionately known as “Gentleman Jim,” and when he spoke, people listened. Any team with Jim McKeever in it was a better team.

A Legacy that Will Endure

Jim McKeever was a once in a generation figure and left an indelible mark on the history of Derry GAA. His passing is a great loss to the community, but his legacy will endure for generations to come.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.