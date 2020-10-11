Derwyn Lauderdale Death – Dead : Derwyn Lauderdale Obituary : Travis High School Coach Shot and Killed by James Hamilton .

Travis High School Coach, Derwyn Lauderdale has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

Rosenberg police arrested James Hamilton after witnesses said he shot Derwyn Lauderdale over a family dispute at sports complex – ABC13 Houston Horrible news out of Rosenberg. https://t.co/DrXMC3SSN2 — Carlos Toraño (@catorano) October 10, 2020

Tributes

Jay Jones @jmjonesatc wrote I’m floored tonight. One of our young upcoming football coaches at Travis High School, Derwyn Lauderdale @CoachLoddy was killed today. He had a bright future and was taken too soon. We had some connections through ICC and felt like we already knew each other when we first met. Aaron Proctor wrote

Nothing on this planet worse than suckers and cowards. One of those took away a husband and father today. Rest In Peace to Derwyn Lauderdale @CoachLoddy Loddy was a former student who became a friend and was like a little brother to me. Unbelievable Jason Chilton @KnowTheGame60 wrote

We lost a Screaming Eagle today. Derwyn Lauderdale, an original member of the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles and the man who scored the first fan-called touchdown in history, lost his life in Houston, Texas today.

He was a great player and a better man.

We miss you, Loddy.