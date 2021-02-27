Des McAleenan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former U-20 USMNT goalkeeper coach Des McAleenan has Died .

DEATHS – OBITUARIES NOTICES.

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

We lost good one in the goalkeeper world yesterday. Rest In Peace Des McAleenan. Take a moment to tell your family,… Posted by Keeperstop Goalkeeping on Saturday, February 27, 2021

RT @ussoccer: U.S. Soccer mourns the loss of former U-20 USMNT goalkeeper coach Des McAleenan.

Our thoughts are with his family and everyone he impacted through the game.Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the (Read More) button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.

Keith Lysak

I went to school with him at Central Connecticut State University! Such a great guy! So sorry to hear this. RIP Des! You’ll be sorely missed.

Chris O’Sullivan

So saddened to hear this news. Condolences to his family and friends

Lansdowne Road

Very sad to have learned of the death of Dubliner Des McAleenan, who has died at the age of 53.

Des, born in Artane, lived a well travelled life and would have spells in the US coaching players such as Tony Meola and Tim Howard.

McAleenan was also goalkeeping coach to Carlos Queiroz’s Colombian national team at the time of his untimely death.

Shaun Green

I’m devastated to hear about the loss of my former player Des McAleenan. I recruited him from Ireland and he was an outstanding goalkeeper for my team. Des had a dream of being a top class goalkeeper coach after playing professionally.

Until recent he was the goalkeeping coach for the Colombia national football team. He was formally the goalkeeping coach for New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer. He was with the MetroStars franchise from 2002 until 2011. He played his schoolboy football with Stella Maris in Dublin. Des coached world-class goalkeepers including Tim Howard, before his move to Manchester United, and US full internationals Tony Meola and Jonny Walker.

Desmond, all your teammates and friends are heart broken. We wish we could have that conversation with you to make you understand and reassure you how much you are loved.

Jim Mustard

So sad to hear of Dez’s passing. Such great times when we worked with DG at SGA!!! Thoughts and prayers to his family.

James Manning

Very sad news Coach! We all need to check up on our loved ones. My thoughts and prayers for his family