Des O’Connor Death -Dead : Des O’Connor has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 16, 2020
0 Comment

Des O’Connor Death -Dead : Des O’Connor has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Des O’Connor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 15, 2020.

“Jah Wobble on Twitter: “Sad news about Des O’Connor…Another Stepney boy . Couldn’t believe it when he started following me on here. Totally surreal …because as a kid he was a BIG star .”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.