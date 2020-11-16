Des O’Connor Death -Dead : Des O’Connor has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Des O’Connor has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 15, 2020.

“Jah Wobble on Twitter: “Sad news about Des O’Connor…Another Stepney boy . Couldn’t believe it when he started following me on here. Totally surreal …because as a kid he was a BIG star .”

Sad news about Des O’Connor…Another Stepney boy . Couldn’t believe it when he started following me on here. Totally surreal …because as a kid he was a BIG star . — Jah Wobble (@realjahwobble) November 15, 2020

Tributes

@piersmorgan I know you will be doing a tribute to Des O’Connor today. He was the nicest kindest caring man. I first met him 52yrs ago when I was 11. Over the following 50yrs he became a dear friend. One of the greatest entertainers ever. I cried so much yesterday. — Vicki (@vickibangle57) November 16, 2020