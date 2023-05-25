DeSantis Campaign Launch: DeSantis’ Campaign Launch Receives Mixed Reviews from MAGA World

Republicans Divided on Ron DeSantis’ Presidential Campaign Launch

Ron DeSantis, the Florida Governor and a Republican presidential contender, finally launched his bid for the 2024 election during a Twitter Spaces event co-hosted by Elon Musk on Wednesday night. The event sparked mixed reactions among top Republican names often associated with the Make America Great Again (MAGA) world, with some former Trump allies commending DeSantis while others remained loyal to the former President.

Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren tweeted that it was “refreshing” to hear DeSantis talk about the country and his vision without talking about himself on a loop, adding that he seemed “mission-focused” and that she was “impressed” with his performance. Similarly, former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis shared a slew of positive tweets about DeSantis, saying he was “literally causing a Twitter meltdown” and that “THAT’S enthusiasm.”

However, Donald Trump Jr., the former President’s eldest son, took a jab at DeSantis’ technical failures that caused a late start to his launch event. He also tweeted an animation of a character appearing to be his father tackling a character resembling DeSantis just before the latter stepped on stage. U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also remained loyal to Trump, saying that DeSantis was not a “serious candidate” and that MAGA supporters want to send the former President to the general election in 2024.

U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz also criticized DeSantis’ scripted nature during the campaign launch with a one-word tweet, “DeSedative.” It is worth noting that Gaetz is currently under investigation by the Justice Department over allegations of sex trafficking and obstructing justice.

DeSantis, who has been widely speculated to be a potential contender for the Republican presidential nomination, has not formally announced his candidacy until Wednesday night. During the Twitter Spaces event, he detailed his focus if he wins the 2024 election, which includes securing the nation’s border, promoting economic growth, and protecting the right to free speech.

The mixed reactions to DeSantis’ campaign launch reflect the ongoing split within the Republican Party between Trump loyalists and those who want to move on from the former President’s influence. While some Republicans view DeSantis as a potential successor to Trump, others remain firmly committed to the former President and see him as the only candidate who can win the general election in 2024.

As the Republican Party continues to grapple with its identity and future direction, the 2024 presidential election remains a critical juncture that could shape the party’s trajectory for years to come. The mixed reviews of DeSantis’ campaign launch suggest that the battle for the party’s soul is far from over, and it remains to be seen how the Republican presidential race will unfold in the coming months.

News Source : Anna Skinner

Source Link :MAGA World Gives DeSantis Campaign Launch Mixed Reviews/