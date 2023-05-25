“DeSantis donor David Sacks”: Who is David Sacks, the Twitter conversation moderator and donor to DeSantis?

Governor Ron DeSantis Launches Presidential Campaign in Conversation with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces

On Wednesday evening, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his bid for the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 election. He chose to make the announcement in a conversation with tech investor David Sacks on Twitter Spaces, moderated by Twitter owner Elon Musk. The virtual event was not without its technical glitches, but it eventually turned to questions about the governor’s policies in Florida. Here are three things to know about David Sacks.

He’s a Podcast Host and Entrepreneur

David Sacks is an entrepreneur and investor known in Silicon Valley. He co-hosts the podcast “All In,” which focuses on economics, tech, politics, society, and poker. In 2017, Sacks co-founded venture capital firm Craft Ventures. He has previously served as the chief operating officer of PayPal and CEO of Yammer, an enterprise social networking service that was sold to Microsoft in 2012. Sacks was an angel investor in Facebook, Uber, Airbnb, and SpaceX, which was founded by Elon Musk.

He’s Known Elon Musk for Decades

David Sacks and Elon Musk both hail from South Africa and have known each other since the ’90s. They were both part of the “PayPal Mafia,” a group of PayPal employees and executives who later founded successful tech companies.

He Donates to Political Candidates

Over the years, David Sacks has donated to both Republican and Democratic candidates, although he has become a regular in conservative circles in recent years. He hosted a fundraiser for Governor Ron DeSantis in San Francisco in 2021 and has become a major contributor to Republican politicians such as Senator JD Vance of Ohio. In 2012, Sacks donated $50,000 to Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney. Later, during the 2016 election cycle, he gave Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton about $70,000. The New Republic reports that Sacks has used his wealth to unite people across the political spectrum against “wokeness” and liberalism.

Governor Ron DeSantis is no stranger to controversy, having been a vocal critic of pandemic-related restrictions and mandates. He has been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and is seen as a rising star in the Republican Party. The announcement of his presidential campaign comes as no surprise to many political observers, but it remains to be seen how he will fare in what is sure to be a crowded field of Republican candidates.

The use of Twitter Spaces to announce a presidential campaign is a novel approach, but it speaks to the increasing importance of social media in politics. Twitter has become a popular platform for politicians and political commentators to share their views and engage with their followers. The addition of audio-only Spaces has provided a new way for people to connect and have conversations in real-time.

In conclusion, Governor Ron DeSantis’ announcement of his presidential campaign on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk and David Sacks is an interesting development in the world of politics. David Sacks’ involvement in the conversation sheds light on his background and political leanings. It remains to be seen how Governor DeSantis’ campaign will unfold, but one thing is clear: social media will continue to play an important role in politics and political campaigns.

News Source : Grethel Aguila

Source Link :Who is DeSantis donor, Twitter convo moderator David Sacks?/