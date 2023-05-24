“DeSantis presidential run announcement on Twitter Spaces”: What is Twitter Spaces and how will DeSantis use it to announce his presidential bid?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces 2024 Presidential Run on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential run on Twitter Spaces on Wednesday, May 23, with billionaire Elon Musk. This marks the first time a presidential announcement will be made on social media. The event will be moderated by tech entrepreneur and close Musk confidant David Sacks.

What is Twitter Spaces?

Twitter Spaces is a feature on Musk-owned social media platform Twitter, where users can have live audio conversations. Users can join, listen, and speak in a “Space,” according to Twitter. Anyone with 600 or more followers can host a Space, and up to 13 people can speak in a Space at any given time, including the host and two co-hosts. Spaces are public and can be accessed by anyone.

What has Musk said about DeSantis?

Musk, who tweets liberally on politics and economics, said during a conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that he was not “at this time planning to endorse any particular candidate.” Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” said in November he would support DeSantis in 2024 if the Florida governor were to run for president. In June last year, he said DeSantis would easily defeat Biden in the election.

Is Musk a Republican?

Musk, who had previously said he supported Democrats and had voted for President Joe Biden, urged his Twitter followers in November to elect a Republican Congress in U.S. midterms. Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has been critical of the Biden administration’s proposals to tax billionaires and give more tax incentives to union-made EVs.

Twitter, which Musk bought last year, reinstated former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Twitter account in November, following his ban from the social media service for inciting violence. Twitter then reinstated the account of Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene who had been banned for violating its COVID misinformation policies.

Who is David Sacks?

Sacks, a venture capitalist, is the founder of business networking site Yammer and a former colleague of Musk’s at payment service PayPal. According to NBC, he is a major Republican donor supporting DeSantis and is considered to be part of Musk’s inner circle on decisions about Twitter.

Will Twitter Benefit from the Spaces Chat?

Musk said on Tuesday: “I am interested in Twitter being somewhat of a town square.” Twitter is eyeing political ad dollars after several corporate advertisers have fled since Musk took over in October. The company said in January it will reverse its 2019 ban on political advertisement, bringing its policies closer to Meta Platform’s Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s YouTube.

In conclusion, Governor Ron DeSantis’s announcement of his presidential run on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk marks a significant shift in the role of social media in politics. It will be interesting to see how Twitter benefits from this event and how it impacts the 2024 presidential race.

News Source : Reuters

Source Link :Explainer: What is Twitter Spaces where DeSantis will announce his presidential run?/