DeSantis Pronunciation: Axios and CNN Probe Florida Governor’s Changing Pronunciation of DeSantis (Video)

Ron DeSantis’ Name Pronunciation Controversy

When Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced his presidential candidacy in a YouTube video last week, he pronounced his name in a way that caught many off guard. He emphasized the first syllable and pronounced the long-e, saying “DEE-Santis.” This pronunciation is a departure from the more widely used “Duh-SAN-tis.”

Axios reported on the topic, stating that DeSantis has been inconsistent in his pronunciation. He used “DEE-Santis” not only in his YouTube video but also in a radio interview. However, during interviews with Fox News, Glenn Beck, Erick Erickson, and Mark Levin, he used “Duh-SAN-tis.”

The controversy surrounding DeSantis’ name has even reached former President Donald Trump, who has a third pronunciation of his rival’s name that has failed to catch on. Trump’s campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, joked about DeSantis’ inability to decide on a pronunciation and questioned his ability to lead a country.

DeSantis’ name is of Italian origin, and Professor William Connell, chair of Italian Studies at Seton Hall, stated that it’s common for Italian-Americans to “anglicize” their surnames. The proper Italian way to pronounce “DeSantis” would be something like “Day-SAHN-tees.” However, “DEE-Santis” would be a departure since the Italian spelling would be “DiSantis.”

The controversy surrounding DeSantis’ name pronunciation may seem trivial, but it highlights the importance of personal branding in politics. A politician’s name is their brand, and a consistent and memorable brand is crucial to their success. Inconsistency in a name pronunciation can make a candidate appear indecisive and lacking in confidence.

DeSantis’ inconsistency in his name pronunciation may also indicate a lack of preparation and attention to detail. A presidential candidate must be able to handle the pressure of a national campaign and must be meticulous in their messaging and presentation.

The controversy surrounding DeSantis’ name pronunciation comes at a time when he’s positioning himself as a leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. He’s gained popularity among conservatives for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his opposition to critical race theory.

However, he’ll need to address the name pronunciation issue if he wants to maintain his momentum. A consistent and memorable brand is crucial in a crowded field of presidential candidates, and DeSantis’ inconsistency in his name pronunciation may hurt his chances.

In conclusion, the controversy surrounding Ron DeSantis’ name pronunciation may seem trivial, but it highlights the importance of personal branding in politics. A consistent and memorable brand is crucial to a politician’s success, and inconsistency in a name pronunciation can make a candidate appear indecisive and lacking in confidence. DeSantis’ inconsistency in his name pronunciation may hurt his chances in the crowded field of presidential candidates, and he’ll need to address the issue if he wants to maintain his momentum.

Pronunciation of DeSantis DeSantis pronunciation controversy How to say DeSantis correctly DeSantis pronunciation in the media DeSantis pronunciation debate

News Source : Josh Dickey

Source Link :How Do You Say DeSantis? Axios, CNN Investigate the Florida Governor’s Shifting Pronunciation (Video)/