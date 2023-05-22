Desean Monroe – focus keyword : Man identified as victim in Durham apartment complex shooting

“21-year-old Desean Monroe Identified as Victim in Durham Apartment Complex Shooting”

A man who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Durham has been identified as 21-year-old Desean Monroe, according to authorities. The shooting occurred on Thursday at the Avon Crossings apartments, and the initial call of gunshots was reported around 4:32 p.m. in the 300 block of Avon Lake Drive. When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Monroe was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation into the shooting remains active and anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator C. Bernock or CrimeStoppers.

News Source : Ashley Anderson,Glyniss Wiggins

