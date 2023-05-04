“Desert hiking trail death” Today : Person of Interest Image Released by Police After 29-Year-Old Phoenix Woman Found Dead on Desert Hiking Trail

Phoenix Police Department Releases Image of Person of Interest in Hiking Trail Murder

The Phoenix Police Department has released an image of a person of interest in connection to the murder of Lauren Heike, a 29-year-old woman who was found dead on a community hiking trail over the weekend. Heike went hiking on Friday morning and was found with trauma to her body the following day. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Phoenix Homicide Lt. James Hester revealed that Heike was attacked from behind and died due to her injuries.

The police department has released a short surveillance video of a male person of interest seen walking through the area where Heike was found dead. He is believed to be between 5-feet, 8-inches and 6-feet tall, and was wearing dark clothing and a backpack. Lt. Hester believes that the person of interest would have stood out on the trail and encouraged community members to contact detectives with any information. The detective described the area where Heike was killed as a community trail, where people often take off-road vehicles or ride horses, and that homes are located nearby.

Heike’s family joined the Phoenix Police Department at a news conference, where they remembered her as a beautiful and sweet child who was everything to them. Her mother Lana said, “It’s horrific. As hard as this is for us, we’re grateful because we had such a beautiful child. We’re grateful because she had such beautiful friends.” Her father Jeff added, “She was my little girl, and I’m going to miss her terribly. I just hope they can find whoever did this to her.”

The police department reminded the public to take precautions while hiking or walking, and to do so with a partner. Detective Hester urged community members to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behavior. He believes that the suspect would display symptoms that look out of place due to the heinous nature of the crime.

The tragic incident has shaken the community and raised concerns about safety while hiking. It is essential to remember the importance of taking precautions such as going hiking or walking with a partner, staying on marked trails, and carrying a cell phone in case of emergencies. It is also important to report any suspicious behavior to the authorities.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Phoenix Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them immediately. The community’s support and cooperation are crucial in helping to bring the perpetrator to justice and ensuring that such a tragedy does not happen again.

News Source : Stephen Sorace

Source Link :Phoenix woman, 29, found dead on desert hiking trail; police release image of person of interest/