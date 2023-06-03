Desi Chicken Bharta Recipe: Making Desi Chicken Bharta in Your Own Kitchen

The Ultimate Guide to Preparing Spicy Chicken Curry

Are you looking for a mouth-watering chicken curry recipe that’s easy to make? Look no further! This spicy chicken curry recipe is all you need to satisfy your cravings for a delicious and flavorful Indian dish.

Ingredients Required

Before you start cooking, make sure you have the following ingredients:

500 gms boneless chicken

1 onion

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

2 tomatoes

2 green chillies

4 tbsp oil

2-4 cardamom

2-4 cloves

1 bay leaf

1 inch cinnamon stick

1 black cardamom

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

1 tsp sugar

1/4 cup curd

1 tbsp butter

1 tsp Kasuri methi

2 tsp coriander leaves

2 boiled eggs

Step by Step Instructions

Now that you have all the ingredients, let’s get started with the recipe. Follow these simple steps:

Heat oil in a pan and add cardamom, cloves, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, and black cardamom. Sauté for a few seconds until aromatic. Add sliced onions and green chillies. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown. Add ginger garlic paste and sauté for a minute. Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy. Add cumin powder, coriander powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala. Mix well. Add boneless chicken and mix well. Cover the pan and cook for 10-15 minutes until the chicken is cooked through. Add salt and sugar to taste. Mix well. Add curd and mix well. Cook for another 5 minutes until the curry thickens. Add butter and mix well. Add Kasuri methi and coriander leaves. Mix well. Garnish with boiled eggs and serve hot with rice or roti.

Tips and Tricks

Here are some tips and tricks to make your spicy chicken curry even more delicious:

Marinate the chicken in yoghurt before cooking to make it more tender and flavorful.

Use fresh spices and herbs for the best taste.

Adjust the spice levels according to your taste preferences.

Use bone-in chicken for a more flavorful curry.

Use coconut milk instead of curd for a creamier curry.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves, sliced onions, and lemon wedges for an extra burst of flavor.

Final Thoughts

Spicy chicken curry is a classic Indian dish that’s perfect for any occasion. With this easy-to-follow recipe, you can make this delicious and flavorful dish in the comfort of your own home. So, what are you waiting for? Grab the ingredients and start cooking!

