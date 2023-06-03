Desi Chicken Bharta Recipe: Making Desi Chicken Bharta in Your Own Kitchen

The Ultimate Guide to Preparing Spicy Chicken Curry
Are you looking for a mouth-watering chicken curry recipe that’s easy to make? Look no further! This spicy chicken curry recipe is all you need to satisfy your cravings for a delicious and flavorful Indian dish.
Ingredients Required
Before you start cooking, make sure you have the following ingredients:
- 500 gms boneless chicken
- 1 onion
- 1 tbsp ginger garlic paste
- 2 tomatoes
- 2 green chillies
- 4 tbsp oil
- 2-4 cardamom
- 2-4 cloves
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 inch cinnamon stick
- 1 black cardamom
- 1 tsp cumin powder
- 1 tsp coriander powder
- 1/2 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder
- ½ tsp turmeric powder
- 1 tsp garam masala
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1/4 cup curd
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 tsp Kasuri methi
- 2 tsp coriander leaves
- 2 boiled eggs
Step by Step Instructions
Now that you have all the ingredients, let’s get started with the recipe. Follow these simple steps:
- Heat oil in a pan and add cardamom, cloves, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, and black cardamom. Sauté for a few seconds until aromatic.
- Add sliced onions and green chillies. Sauté until the onions turn golden brown.
- Add ginger garlic paste and sauté for a minute.
- Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they turn mushy.
- Add cumin powder, coriander powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala. Mix well.
- Add boneless chicken and mix well. Cover the pan and cook for 10-15 minutes until the chicken is cooked through.
- Add salt and sugar to taste. Mix well.
- Add curd and mix well. Cook for another 5 minutes until the curry thickens.
- Add butter and mix well.
- Add Kasuri methi and coriander leaves. Mix well.
- Garnish with boiled eggs and serve hot with rice or roti.
Tips and Tricks
Here are some tips and tricks to make your spicy chicken curry even more delicious:
- Marinate the chicken in yoghurt before cooking to make it more tender and flavorful.
- Use fresh spices and herbs for the best taste.
- Adjust the spice levels according to your taste preferences.
- Use bone-in chicken for a more flavorful curry.
- Use coconut milk instead of curd for a creamier curry.
- Garnish with fresh coriander leaves, sliced onions, and lemon wedges for an extra burst of flavor.
Final Thoughts
Spicy chicken curry is a classic Indian dish that’s perfect for any occasion. With this easy-to-follow recipe, you can make this delicious and flavorful dish in the comfort of your own home. So, what are you waiting for? Grab the ingredients and start cooking!
