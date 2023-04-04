Designer of Catan game, Klaus Teuber, RIP.

Wow. That’s really something. Rest in peace Klaus Teuber, creator of the popular board game now known as “Catan” (formerly “Settlers of Catan”).

The news of Klaus Teuber’s passing has shocked the board gaming community, as the legendary game designer and inventor of Settlers of Catan (commonly known as Catan) has left an indelible mark on the industry. The death of Teuber, who was 74 years old at the time of his passing, has been mourned by fans of the game and fellow game designers alike, with many expressing their condolences and appreciation for his contributions to the hobby.

Settlers of Catan has become one of the most popular and beloved board games in the world since its release in 1995, having sold over 30 million copies in dozens of languages. The game has won numerous awards and accolades for its innovative gameplay mechanics and strategic depth, and has spawned numerous expansions and spin-offs that have further expanded the Catan universe.

Teuber’s legacy extends far beyond Catan, however. He was a prolific designer who had been creating games for over 40 years, and had developed a wide range of titles that showcased his creativity and versatility. Some of his other notable games include Adel Verpflichtet (which won the coveted Spiel des Jahres award in 1990), Löwenherz, and Barbarossa.

Teuber was known for his focus on creating games that were accessible to a wide range of players, regardless of age or experience level. He often drew inspiration from his own experiences and travels, incorporating elements of different cultures and traditions into his designs. His games were beloved for their elegant simplicity and replayability, and many of them have become classics in their own right.

The news of Teuber’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and appreciation from fans and fellow designers alike. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences, sharing their memories and stories of how Teuber’s games have impacted their lives.

While Teuber is no longer with us, his legacy will continue to live on through his games and the millions of players who continue to enjoy them. His impact on the board gaming world is immeasurable, and his contributions will be remembered for generations to come.

Holy cow. Indeed. RIP Klaus Teuber, designer of Settlers of Catan (now simply called "Catan") — Legacy Blue Czech Mark (@muskrat_john) April 4, 2023

