Designer of #TheSettlersOfCatan Klaus Teuber dies at 70.

Klaus Teuber, the brilliant mind behind the popular board game, The Settlers of Catan, has passed away at the age of 70. The game, which was first published in Germany in 1995, went on to become one of the biggest board games in history, with sales exceeding 40 million copies worldwide.

Teuber originally designed the game to be played with his family and friends, but it quickly gained popularity and has since become a staple among board game enthusiasts. The Settlers of Catan is a strategy game that challenges players to build and manage a community on an island by trading resources and negotiating with other players.

Teuber’s legacy will not only be remembered through his creation of The Settlers of Catan, but also through the numerous awards he received for his contributions to the gaming industry. In 2003, he was inducted into the Origins Hall of Fame, and in 2016, he was awarded the prestigious Spiel des Jahres award, which is considered the Oscars of board gaming.

The Settlers of Catan has been credited with revolutionizing the board game industry, inspiring a new generation of strategy games that prioritize creativity and player interaction. Teuber’s vision for gaming was one that encouraged players to think outside of the box and use their imagination to create new worlds and experiences.

While Klaus Teuber may no longer be with us, his legacy will continue to influence the world of gaming for years to come. His impact on the industry can be seen in the countless strategy games that have followed in the footsteps of The Settlers of Catan, and in the way that board games have evolved to become a space where creative expression and social interaction are encouraged and celebrated.

